Louisville - David Wayne VanMeter, age 63, of Louisville, KY, passed away Monday, (July 20, 2020) at his home.



David, born on June 16, 1957 to Aline Alley and Jack VanMeter, was the third of four siblings.



He graduated from Elizabethtown High School in Kentucky in 1975. After high school, he worked for the Radcliff Company in the Long John Silvers Restaurant System. He would eventually work his way up through the ranks to become manager of his own store in Shelbyville, IN. Also during his life he attended the University of Louisville College of Arts and Sciences where he obtained an Associate Degree and made the Dean's List in 1985.



David was an avid model enthusiast where he won several awards for his work with military and car models. He also enjoyed the NASCAR circuit and working on Automobiles. From about 2010 - 2016, David cared for his father, Jack, at his home until his dad's death in 2016. As a person, David was very independent and sometimes very opinionated, but would help anyone who needed it.



Preceded in death by his parents, he is survived by brothers James (Taylorsville) and John (Louisville) and a sister Barbara Lewis (Jeff) and a niece Jacqueline Aline Lewis (Dewey) all of Sacramento, California and his companion Dorothy Peters of Owensboro, Kentucky.



Funeral services will be held at the Dermitt Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. CST on Wednesday, (July 29, 2020). Burial will be in the Providence Cemetery.



Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. CST on Wednesday until time of service.









