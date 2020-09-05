David William Brangers



Louisville - David William Brangers, 82, of Louisville, Kentucky passed peacefully Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Hillcreek Rehabilitation and Care Center in Louisville, KY.



David is survived by his loving wife, Margaret "Peggy", his three children, David Anthony Brangers (Susan), Darren Eric Brangers (Amy), and Amy Maria Brangers (Ronald), his seven grandchildren, KiAira, Megan, Eric, Ashley, Natalie, Jack David, and Lillian along with many extended family members and friends.



David was born in Louisville, Kentucky on March 23, 1938 to David Bernard and Mary Ann Brangers who predeceased him. He attended St. Xavier High School in Louisville, KY graduating in 1956. He was a member of the National Guard at Bowman Field. He went on to Bellarmaine University and obtained his juris doctor from the University of Louisville. He practiced law for over 50 years but his true passions were thoroughbred horses and antique automobiles. An appreciator of music, he had a unique talent for whistling and could mimic any tune with precision. David had a special sense of humor enjoyed by those closest to him and an enormous appetite for sweets to match his incredible personality. Above all else he was an amazing dad. His three best friends in life were his three children. We love you!



A funeral service will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on September 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store