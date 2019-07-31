|
|
David William Davis
Prospect - David William Davis, Lt., Ret., passed away at his home, with his beloved wife Julie, by his side on July 28, 2019. Wearing his UK shirt, "Cops" on the tv and his dogs and cat curled up next to him, he went to find comfort and peace.
Born in his beloved Mullens, West "by god" Virginia to Roger and Emily Davis, he grew up running free and barefoot. There he learned to love family, adventure and developed a strong physical and moral backbone. These served him well throughout his life.
During his 28 years on the old Louisville Police Dept., Dave served in various capacities including patrolman, homicide, vice and retired at the rank of Lieutenant. After several more years with other investigative agencies, he and his wife bought, expanded and ran Louisville Horse Trams. For 22 years he loved his horses, his carriages and his town.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Robert, his sister Joan Roberts, his sister-in-law Holly Fink, his nephews Robert Blais, Paul and Michael Belleau
He is survived by his wife of 29 years and best friend for 38, Julie (Berman), sister Mary Jane Blais, daughter Tracy (Nick) Melillo, grandsons Nicholas and Robert, stepson David Burton, and many nieces and nephews who dearly loved their "Uncle Dave."
Funeral services are Friday, August 2, 2019, at 1:30 p.m., at Herman Meyer & Son, Inc., 1338 Ellison Ave. The F.O.P. will conduct a service at 1 p.m. Visitation begins at 11 a.m. until time of services. Interment follows in Keneseth Israel Cemetery.
A special thanks to Dr. Cathleen Morris and her staff, Amedysis Home Health and special aides Karan and Bella who helped Dave continue to live at home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Animal Care Society, Keneseth Israel Congregation or donor's favorite charity.
Published in The Courier-Journal from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019