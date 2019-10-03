|
|
David William Jones
Frankfort - passed away on October 2, 2019. He was born April 10, 1942 in Somerset, Kentucky to the late George William Jones and Lena Pearl Neikirk. He attended Eastern Kentucky University and was a graduate of the Kentucky School of Mortuary Science in Louisville. He received a special recognition from the Funeral Directors Association of Kentucky in 2016 for being a licensed Kentucky Funeral Director and Embalmer for over fifty years.
David enlisted in the Kentucky National Guard, where he served for over twenty years in various capacities with the 810th Convalescent Center, 470th Air Ambulance MedEvac, and Company C 42nd Aviation Combat Support.
He was the Executive Director of the Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office, for over thirty years. While there, he was responsible for the operations of the four Kentucky Medical Examiner's Offices. David was instrumental in organizing the Kentucky Coroner/ Medical Examiner Incident Response Team and assisted in organizing the National Disaster Mortuary Operations Response Team. He aided in hundreds of death investigations throughout Kentucky and other states. Following his retirement, David served as a consultant to the Kentucky Coroners and Medical Examiners.
David William Jones is survived by his wife Connie Jones; a daughter Candi Whitmer (Blaine) of Bowling Green; a step-daughter Carrie Reed (Adam) of Frankfort; a step-son Nick Grugin of Frankfort; two brothers George Phillip Jones (Gayle) of Danville and Larry Kent Jones (Janet) of Fairdale; two grand
children Lauren and Zachary Whitmer of Bowling Green; brother-in-law Richard Dils (Martha) of Farmersburg, Ohio; sister-in-law Suzanne Bentley of Urbana, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson Josh Whitmer; niece Melissa Jones; nephew Shawn Jones, and brother-in-law Jerry Bentley.
Visitations will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Frankfort on Monday, October 7 from 5- 8pm, as well as Tuesday, October 8 from 9:30- 11am. A Celebration of David's Life will be held immediately following Tuesday's visitation with burial and military honors in the Frankfort Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Danny Coomer, Mike Wilder, Wendell Combs, Dr. George Nichols, Dr. John Hunsaker, and Jimmy Pollard.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Kentucky Coroners and Deputy Coroners, (Past and present); Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office Staff (Past and Present) and Kentucky Funeral Directors.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the First United Methodist Church Building Fund, 211 Washington St., Frankfort, KY 40601 or Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home in Lawrenceburg, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019