Dawn Delaney Emmitt
Dawn Delaney Emmitt

Louisville - Dawn Delaney Emmitt, 61, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Dawn is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 24 years, Dewey Lane Emmitt; her daughter, Ashley Emmitt; and her father, Joseph Delaney.

She is survived by her son, Michael (Rachel) Emmitt; mother, Catherine Delaney; stepdaughters, Terry and Kristal Emmitt; granddaughter, Alissa Carter; sisters, Caren Brents, Joett (Jim) Rippy, Cindy (Gary) Brutscher and Glenda (Harry) Hon; brothers, Dennis and Greg (Marcia) Delaney; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 29, from 2:00 to 8:00 pm, and on Thursday from 9:00 to 11:00 am at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. The funeral will be Thursday at 11:00 am in the chapel of the funeral home.

Memories of Dawn and messages of support for the family can be shared with family at www.Ratterman.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
JUL
30
Funeral
11:00 AM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
