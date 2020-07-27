Dawn Delaney Emmitt
Louisville - Dawn Delaney Emmitt, 61, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020.
Dawn is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 24 years, Dewey Lane Emmitt; her daughter, Ashley Emmitt; and her father, Joseph Delaney.
She is survived by her son, Michael (Rachel) Emmitt; mother, Catherine Delaney; stepdaughters, Terry and Kristal Emmitt; granddaughter, Alissa Carter; sisters, Caren Brents, Joett (Jim) Rippy, Cindy (Gary) Brutscher and Glenda (Harry) Hon; brothers, Dennis and Greg (Marcia) Delaney; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 29, from 2:00 to 8:00 pm, and on Thursday from 9:00 to 11:00 am at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. The funeral will be Thursday at 11:00 am in the chapel of the funeral home.
www.Ratterman.com
