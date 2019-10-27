|
|
Dean Lobb
Louisville - Dean William Lobb, 85, died Saturday, October 26, 2019.
He was an insurance salesman, a Navy veteran, and member of the VFW-Middletown Post and Highland Park Masonic Lodge.
He is survived by his wife, the former Ellie Botts; children, Theresa Seger, Rebecca Chancellor (Coney), Sandra Chapman (Harold), Mitch Carroll (Gena), and Jennifer Welker (Brian); grandchildren, Michelle Seger, Colin Chancellor, Shelby Chapman House (Sam), Karsyn Scout Blakely, and Sawyer Welker; great grandson, Hudson House; and siblings, Patsy Malone, Mary Raney (Tom), and William Lobb (Kathy).
His funeral is 11am Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation is 2:00-7:00pm Friday and after 9am Saturday until the time of the service.
Memorial gifts: .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, 2019