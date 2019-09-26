|
Dean N. Shields
Louisville - Dean N. Shields, 66, of Pewee Valley, died Wednesday, September 25, with his loving family by his side. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Helen Shields and sister, Carol Burks. He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife of 39 years, Terry, his children, Dr. Katie Babaliaros (Billy) of Atlanta, Brian D. Shields and Abby K. Shields of Nashville, a brother, Dale Shields, sisters, Kay Shumway and Susan White, his adored grandchildren, Dean, Leo and Talia and many nieces and nephews. During his life, Dean built a successful business where he impacted many people and made lifelong friends. He enjoyed working, spending time at his lake house but mostly he cherished the time he spent with his family.
Visitation will be Monday, September 30, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 pm, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville. A private memorial service is planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Animal Care Society of Louisville or .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019