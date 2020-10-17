1/1
Deanna Catherine (Kimmel) Edgar
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deanna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deanna Catherine (Kimmel) Edgar

Louisville - Deanna Catherine (Kimmel) Edgar of Middletown, Kentucky, passed away at the Alois Alzheimer's Center, Cincinnati, OH., on October 17, 2020. Born September 24th, 1947 in Butler, PA, she was the daughter of William Paul and Delnora Smith Kimmel (Hainley). She was a graduate of Knoch High School, Saxonburg, PA, and the Western Pennsylvania School of Nursing. Deanna was married to Robert K. Edgar, Jr in July 1970. As a registered nurse, she worked and lived in many locations including Norfolk, VA; Baltimore, MD; and Louisville, KY. She moved from Townsend, MD to the Louisville area in 1987 and to her home in Middletown in 1988. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Middletown. Her life was devoted to God, her family, and service to others. She loved her patients and communicated with them regularly, even after their care was completed. She was an avid gardener, sang in the First Baptist Church choir, and loved to travel. Deanna was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers: Paul Kimmel of Pasadena, MD; and Douglas Kimmel of Boise, Idaho.

Deanna leaves to cherish her memory her son, Robert K. Edgar III (Brenda) of Louisville, KY; her sister, Christine Kimmel of Middletown, KY; her step-brother, John Hainley of Siegel, PA; two grandchildren, Abel and Sunny Edgar; niece, Dara Kimmel Carlson of Seattle, WA; and nephew, Jay Kimmel of Pasadena, MD.; and a host of relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 1:30 to 3:30 pm on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, Kentucky (in Middletown). A celebration of Deanna's life will follow at 3:30 pm.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org). To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
01:30 - 03:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Celebration of Life
03:30 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved