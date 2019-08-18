|
Deanna Lee Shifrin
Louisville - Deanna Lee Shifrin, 39, died peacefully at home. Survived by her parents, Gil and Sandy Shifrin, her sister, Shannon Shifrin, and Keith Nusz, her companion.
She graduated as a National Merit Scholar from Manual High School and went on to graduate from UCLA, with honors, earning a degree in Biology, Ecology and Evolution. Deanna was the head of quality control at Torbert & Castelman. She was a noted baker, especially of cookies and pumpkin cheesecake.
Deanna was a Woman of Valor. "Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the LORD is to be praised. Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate." Proverbs 31:30-31
Funeral services are pending at Herman Meyer & Son, Inc. For details (502) 458-9569. Interment: Adath Jeshurun Cemetery.
Memorial gifts to Congregation Adath Jeshurun.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 18, 2019