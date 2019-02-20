|
Deanna "Dee Dee" Marian Schultz (nee Hargadon)
Fisherville - 81, passed away at home Saturday, February 16, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born and raised in Louisville, KY. Dee Dee was predeceased by her parents, Harry L. Hargadon Sr. and Frances Marian Hargadon (nee Foulk); a sister, Maureen Cassilly; and a nephew, Patrick Hargadon.
Dee Dee graduated from Sacred Heart Model School and Sacred Heart Academy, Class of 1955. She attended Ursuline College and, later, Bellarmine College in Louisville, after which she moved to Clearwater, FL in order to work as a social worker, specializing in fair housing issues.
Dee Dee was a fiercely independent and athletic woman who played field hockey and swam for Sacred Heart. Later, she enjoyed playing tennis and golf, riding horses, attending a good Derby party, reading, cooking, playing Scrabble, and spending time with her grandchildren. Dee Dee was compassionate to those in need, she believed strongly in a sense of fair play, and subscribed to the out-of-fashion notion that all people deserve respect.
She is survived by her children, Frances L. Slaughter (Phillip) of Prospect, KY; Joseph R. Bauer III (Ellen) of Fisherville, KY; Ross H. Bauer of Tampa, FL; and Benjamin H. Schultz of Denver, CO. Dee Dee is also survived by siblings, Harry L. Hargadon Jr., Michael V. Hargadon, and Patricia H. Martin, all of Louisville. Additionally, she is survived by her grandchildren, Rudy, Ross, Laurel, Erin, and Haydon; numerous nieces and nephews, as well as close friends; in Louisville and Clearwater, FL.
The family wishes to extend its undying gratitude for the indispensable assistance and end-of-life care provided by the dedicated healthcare professionals of Hosparus.
Dee Dee opted to be cremated. Close family and friends will celebrate her life in a private ceremony at a later date. Those who wish to honor Dee Dee's life are encouraged to donate gifts in her name to your local Humane Society chapter or Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 20, 2019