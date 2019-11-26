Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
(502) 969-1367
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
Deanna Renee Kapp

Deanna Renee Kapp Obituary
Deanna Renee Kapp

Louisville - passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at 37 years of age.

She is survived by the loves of her life, her three children, Cody P. Kapp, Olivia J. Kapp, & J.R. Whobrey Jr.; one grandson, Kane W. Kapp. Deanna is also survived by her father, Craig P. Kapp; mother, Donna J. Corum; sisters, Kathryn D. Winspear (Phillip) & Cortney Joe Kapp; one niece and three nephews.

There will be a short memorial service at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy., on Saturday, November 30, 9am-12pm.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Deanna's name to Springhaven Domestic Shelter for Women and Children (270-765-4057), located in Elizabethtown, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
