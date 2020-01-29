|
Debbie Hartung
Louisville - Debbie Hartung, 56, of Louisville, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
Debbie was born in Lansing, Michigan to the late Raymond and Nancy Schorr. She was known as Duck by her closest friends. Debbie worked at General Electric for over 20 years and was a lifelong University of Louisville Cardinals fan. She was a vivacious woman with an indomitable spirit who had a special place in the hearts of those who knew her.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 28 years, Steve Hartung; daughter, Ashley Hagerty (Tony); son, Baymon Hartung; brothers, Raymond (Jan), Matt (Carol), Dan (Sharon), and Greg Schorr (Lisa); and sister, Sue Schorr.
Visitation for Debbie will be from 2-8 PM on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020