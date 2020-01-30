|
|
Debbie Kay (Sutherland) Raque
New Albany - 65, passed away on Thursday morning, January 30, 2020. She had performed extensively in the Kentuckiana area with Derby Dinner Playhouse, the Kentucky Opera, Stage One Children's Theatre, Music Theater Louisville, The Stephen Foster Story and soloed with the Louisville Orchestra. In addition to performing, Debbie was a private vocal instructor for the past 45 years and taught over 50 students weekly. Her students are currently performing on Broadway, in National Tours, and in numerous theaters across the United States.
She was born on January 3, 1955 in Pewee Valley, Kentucky to the late Ernest, Sr. and Leoda (Cubert) Sutherland . Debbie was also preceded in death by her siblings, Denise, Ann, Doris, Osa, Stanley, Jim and Ernest, Jr.
Debbie is survived by her husband, Gary Raque; children, Sara King (fiancée, Clayton Bliss), Adam Raque, Katie Rueff (Kevin); grandson, Jackson Rueff; siblings, Richard Sutherland (Sara), Ed West, Ray Sutherland, Pat Anderson, Ernestine Apple, Shirley Boyatt; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany) and on Monday after 10:00 a.m. A celebration of her life will be at 12:00 p.m. on Monday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church (1752 Scheller Lane, New Albany) with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Todd's Point, Kentucky.
Contributions in Debbie's memory may be made to the New Albany-Floyd County Education Foundation (nafcedfoundation.org/donate) or to the New Albany-Floyd County Animal Rescue League (215 W. Market Street, New Albany). To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020