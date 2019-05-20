Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
Louisville - Debbie McGinnis, 68, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019.

She was born on February 6, 1951 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Bernard and Norma (Schaaf) McGinnis.

Debbie was a friend to all who knew her. Over coming many difficulties, she always had a sparkle in her eyes. She will be missed by all who loved her.

She is survived by her son, Anthony McGinnis, brothers; Brian (Robin), Brad (Alicia) and Barry McGinnis, nieces and nephews; Makayla, Devon, Cody and Zane.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions East Chapel (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243).

Memorial contributions for Debbie can be made by tipping your servers and bartenders.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 20, 2019
