Debbie R Cundiff
Louisville - Debbie Ruth Cundiff 54, of Louisville passed away at her home Wednesday March 27, 2019. Debbie was a graduate of Valley H.S and an employee with UPS. Debbie was met at the gates of heaven by her parents, Helen and Eugene Cundiff. She has left behind to cherish her memory her two daughters; Rebekah Raymond (Marc), Brittany Cundiff (Matt), her two grandsons; Connor and Cole one Brother Mike Cundiff (Judy) and several loving nieces and nephews.
Debbie's funeral will be held Tuesday April 2, 2019 at advantage funeral home Hardy Chapel 10907 Dixie Hwy. at 12:00 P.M. Burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery. Visitation for Debbie will be Monday April 1, 2019 from 2-8 P.M. and Tuesday from 10:A.M. to her service time at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 31, 2019