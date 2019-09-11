|
Debbie Sanner
Shelbyville - Debbie Sanner, age 53, of Shelbyville, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the University of Louisville Hospital.
She was a devoted wife and mother who loved fishing, hunting, knitting, sewing, and cooking. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Daniel Sanner of Shelbyville; her son, Brandon Sanner of Shelbyville; her parents, Edith and John Meador of Erie, Pennsylvania; her sister, Rhonda Brown (Tony) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and niece and nephew, Hailey and Anthony Brown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation is 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children Hospital.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019