Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
Debbie Vinson


1956 - 2019
Debbie Vinson Obituary
Debbie Vinson

Louisville - Debbie Vinson, 63, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Debbie was waitress. She enjoyed spending time with family. Debbie loved animals and her beloved cat Toby. She was born on July 17, 1956 in Louisville, Kentucky to Edward and Christine (Brashear) Lipsey. She is preceded in death by her Daughter, Chrissy Lipsey, and Parents. Debbie is survived by her, Brothers, Larry Vinson, and Carl Lipsey, Sister, Vicky Lipsey, Brother-In-Law, Gary Walters, Nephew, Carl A. Lipsey and Uncle Robert Brashear. Debbie also leaves behind to cherish her memory a host of Cousins, Extended Family, and Friends.Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel (10304 Dixie Highway). Her Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Funeral Home with burial Sonora Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
