|
|
Deborah A Bischoff
Louisville - Deborah Ann Bischoff (DeGrella), 69, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, July 9th.
Debbie dearly loved spending time with her family especially watching her grandsons play sports and cooking for every special occasion. Debbie spent 25 years as a medical assistant. She also had a passion for interior decorating and owned her own store in Middletown.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Etta DeGrella, and her brothers Steve and Drew DeGrella, sister Marietta Bowman, and sister-in-law Kate DeGrella.
Debbie is survived by her husband of 47 years, Charlie H. Sr.; sons Chad (Stacey) and Casey; grandsons Carter and Cameron; and siblings Charles DeGrella, Michael DeGrella (Sharon), Sharon DeWitt (Mickey).
Visitation: Sunday, July 14, 4-8PM, Arch L. Heady - Resthaven. 4400 Bardstown Rd. 40218.
Service: Monday July 15, 10AM. Same location.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 12, 2019