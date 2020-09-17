Deborah F. LardnerLouisville -Deborah F. Lardner, 65, passed away on September 15, 2020.She was born November 3, 1954 in Louisville, Kentucky.She was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church.She is preceded in death by her father, Lewis B. Farley.She is survived by her mother, Betty A. Farley; her significant other, Don Coomes. daughters, Blair Newton (Remiah), Carrie Lardner (Tom); brothers, David Farley (Rhoda) and Stephen Farley (Gena); sister, Cheryl Carrington (Craig); grandchildren, Bryce Newton and Millie Rasp.Burial will take place at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Jeffersonville, IN at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mercy Academy.Due to the pandemic and the governors orders on limited attendance the family must regrettably keep funeral arrangements private.