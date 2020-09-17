1/1
Deborah F. Lardner
1954 - 2020
Deborah F. Lardner

Louisville -

Deborah F. Lardner, 65, passed away on September 15, 2020.

She was born November 3, 1954 in Louisville, Kentucky.

She was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church.

She is preceded in death by her father, Lewis B. Farley.

She is survived by her mother, Betty A. Farley; her significant other, Don Coomes. daughters, Blair Newton (Remiah), Carrie Lardner (Tom); brothers, David Farley (Rhoda) and Stephen Farley (Gena); sister, Cheryl Carrington (Craig); grandchildren, Bryce Newton and Millie Rasp.

Burial will take place at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Jeffersonville, IN at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mercy Academy.

Due to the pandemic and the governors orders on limited attendance the family must regrettably keep funeral arrangements private.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
