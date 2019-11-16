|
|
Deborah Gail Jacobs
Louisville - age 61, passed away on November 15, 2019. She was born on January 5, 1958 to the late Calvin and Minnie Gibson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kerry Jacobs Basham Mahoney and sister, Linda Gibson Wright.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Jacobs; children, Andrew Jacobs and Rachel Jacobs; two sisters, Brenda Hubbuch, and Patricia Stephenson; seven grandchildren, Michael, Kyrstyn, Cody, Bryce, Ray, Reece, and Alexis; three great-grandchildren, David, Katelyn, and Daxton.
Funeral services will be at 11 AM on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2 - 8 PM on Tuesday at Owen Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019