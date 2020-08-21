Deborah L. "Debbie" Arnett Anderson



Corydon - Deborah L. "Debbie" Arnett Anderson, 65, of Corydon, died Friday, August 21, 2020, at her home near Corydon. She was born September 29, 1954 in Louisville, Kentucky. She worked as a server at Shoney's and Bob Evans in Louisville and was a homemaker.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene Arnett and Wanda Jaggers Shain; her brother, Garry Arnett; and her sister, Eugenia Arnett-Hardin.



Survivors include her son, David Jonathon Crone (Kelcey) of El Dorado, Kansas; her daughter, Daryl Nickels (Kenny) of Ramsey, Indiana; her brothers, Jack McWilliams and Anthony Wooden both of Louisville; her sisters, Donna Altieri-Rice and Sandy Arnett both of Louisville; her grandchildren, Eli and Kennedy Nickels and Ramona and Nora Crone; her great uncle and aunt, Blaine and Annie Jaggers; her best friends who cared for her, Sue Thompson and Aleatha Fillmore; and many loving nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be private at Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home in Corydon.









