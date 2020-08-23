1/1
Deborah L. Vandivier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah L Vandivier

Naples - Deborah Vandivier was born in Louisville, KY on September 27, 1949. She entered Heaven's gates August 18, 2020.

An always happy and upbeat person who would do anything for family and friends. Anyone who knew Deborah knew she put others needs ahead of hers.

She was an animal lover who always had a little cat around. Deborah was a 1967 graduate of Seneca High School in Louisville. She moved to Naples, FL in 1980 but would return to Louisville several times around derby. She loved the beach and had an impressive shell collection.

Deborah is preceded in death by her parents, Dudley and Eve and her brothers, Eric and Bradley. She chose cremation and will be inurned in the family site at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved