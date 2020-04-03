|
Deborah Powell Petty
Prospect - Deborah Powell Petty, 68, after a 2 year courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer passed away on April 2, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Stephen D. Powell; daughter, Angela; sister, Jennifer; brothers, Dennis and Bruce.
Deborah is survived by her husband, Don Petty; daughters, Michelle Mobley and Dana Fadel (Chris); grandchildren, Alison (Dennis), Carlyn (Sam), Mckenna (Chris), Noah and Max; great-grandchildren, Noah, Addie, Amos, Amelia and Ava; sisters, Rebecca (Bob) and Linda (Frank); brothers, Tom (Libit), Jim and Robert; niece, Jane Hauth and many Special Friends, you know who you are and "her fur babies", Hank, Willie and Lille.
Deborah was an interior designer for 30 years in Louisville and LOVED her job. Her passion for design and art came from all the artists in her family. Deborah was truly an Angel, she will be missed by many.
A private service will be held for the family and Deborah will be laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the Hospice staff at Norton Pavilion. Your kindness and compassion is endless.
Expressions of sympathy in honor of Deborah can be sent to Hosparus of Louisville (3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, KY 40205)
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020