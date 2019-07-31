Services
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1846 Oak Street
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 945-2304
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM



Deborrah A. Drechsel


1954 - 2019
Deborrah A. Drechsel Obituary
Deborrah A. Drechsel

Henryville, Indiana - Deborrah A. Drechsel, age 64, passed away Monday July 29, 2019 at the Norton Women and Children's Hospital. She was the former Deborrah A. Smith, born in New Albany, IN., and was an Administrative Assistant with the U.S. Census Bureau for over 40 years. She attended Pope John Paul II Catholic Church and was preceded in death by her parents: Robert and Ruth Anne Smith and several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include:

Her husband of 45 years: Henry "Bill" Drechsel Jr., her daughter: Christina Drechsel and her fiance' Jason Scott, her brother: Mark Smith and his wife Stephanie, 2 sisters: Mary McKinley and her husband (Michael) and Colleen Kirchgessner and her husband Donald.

A Celebration of Deborrah's life will be held at 1 PM Friday August 2, 2019 at the Oak Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes(1846 E. Oak St.) with burial in SCI-Graceland Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 3 - 8 PM Thursday and from 11 AM - 1 PM Friday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 31, 2019
