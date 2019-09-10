|
|
Debra Ann Kelley-Kennedy
Louisville - Debra Ann Kelley-Kennedy died September 7, 2019, at Kindred Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, of complications of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. She was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 6, 1954, the first daughter of Henry J. and Ardis Christensen Kelley.
She grew up in Cass Lake, Minnesota, and was Valedictorian of her 1972 graduating class at Cass Lake High School. She graduated from Bemidji State University in Minnesota with a BS in art, married and moved back to Minneapolis and the southern Indiana/Louisville area. After divorce, she lived in Jeffersontown, Kentucky until her death.
She is survived by her sisters Mary Larson and her husband, Terry, of Cass Lake, MN and Nancy Crevier and her husband, Philip, of Newtown, Connecticut; niece Katie Rose Grigg and her husband, Andrew, and her great-grandniece, Avery Grigg, of Colchester, Conn.; and her nephew, Nathan Crevier and his partner, Hailey Koop, of Manhattan; her beloved cousin Patricia Bilek and her husband, Robert Tolman, and their son, Thomas Tolman of Rapid City, S.D.; as well as many other cousins. She was particularly grateful to her dear friends Joyce and Jim Davis; Scott and Viv Naegli; Sue Mathews; and Tara Schwartz. Her furbabies Eddard and Zoe also survive Debra.
"This is to all my awesome friends and family that I have had in my life. You have shared your love, friendship, and lives and I can never thank you enough. All the laughter, fun, even the heartbreak has taken me places I may have not gone without you. The comfort and support the last little bit here kept me going. I so needed your help and you were there." Their assistance and love was irreplaceable.
Always practical, she leaves this message: "Nothing sad, no pain, all is well; just the way life goes." Most importantly, "Be kind to animals!"
Please donate to animal care groups or Hosparus, at https://hosparushealth.org/ .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 10 to Sept. 13, 2019