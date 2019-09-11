Services
Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
951 S. Preston Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 584-3945
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Fourth Avenue United Methodist Church
318 St. Catherine St.
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Fourth Avenue United Methodist Church
Debra Denise Eleby

Debra Denise Eleby Obituary
Debra Denise Eleby

Louisville - 61, passed away September 6, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Willie Eleby; children, Maurice Tolley (Brentae) and Marcus Tolley; siblings, Teresa (Asad) Russell, Keith and Michael Tolley; and four grandchildren. Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019. with funeral service to follow at 12 noon at Fourth Avenue United Methodist Church, 318 St. Catherine St. Interment: Green Meadows Cemetery. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons www.ralfunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
