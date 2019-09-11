|
Debra Denise Eleby
Louisville - 61, passed away September 6, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Willie Eleby; children, Maurice Tolley (Brentae) and Marcus Tolley; siblings, Teresa (Asad) Russell, Keith and Michael Tolley; and four grandchildren. Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019. with funeral service to follow at 12 noon at Fourth Avenue United Methodist Church, 318 St. Catherine St. Interment: Green Meadows Cemetery. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons www.ralfunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019