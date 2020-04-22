|
Debra Diane Hodge Jackson
Louisville - Debra Diane Hodge Jackson, 72, transitioned from earth to heaven on April 17, 2020.
Deb was born to the late Walter and Dorothy Hodge. Debra graduated from Central High School in 1966, and shortly thereafter married her high school sweetheart, Rev. Ernest Jackson, retired pastor of York St. Baptist Church. They were married for 54 years.
She was preceded in death by her son, Nathaniel, and brother, Walter, Jr.
Deb leaves to cherish her memory: her husband; son, Nerrick (Tricia) Jackson; daughter, Neesha Jackson; grandchildren, Nathaniel, Aiden, Addyson, and Ellington Jackson; siblings, Gwen Owens, Jennifer Trice, Harold (Bonnie), Corwyn (Sheila), Sr., Roderick, Sr., & Demetria Hodge; 36 nieces and nephews and countless other family and friends.
Special thanks to the staff at Hosparus who were awesome in their response to Deb's needs and the assistance her caregivers needed.
Due to Covid-19 a memorial will be held at a later date
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020