Debra Ellen Osoffsky
1949 - 2020
Debra Ellen Osoffsky

Louisville - Debra Ellen Osoffsky, 70, of Louisville, KY, died Monday, Aug 11, 2020 of natural causes. Born in November 1949 in Louisville, KY, she was the daughter of Sylvia (Parnes) and Samuel Osoffsky.

Debra was a graduate of Knox College and Spalding University. She was a lifelong educator and believed social and family support are essential for learning. Debra delighted in her grandchildren and their unique personalities and strongly supported their love of chocolate. She was an avid gardener with a natural cottage or "wild" aesthetic. Debra always took pictures of the first snowdrops of the year and remarked on their resilience to rebloom after many frosts. Debra was a strong advocate for a healthy community-oriented environment in her Clifton Heights neighborhood. She appreciated the wisdom of the natural world and connected deeply with the islands of Hawaii.

Surviving are her mother, Sylvia Osoffsky; two daughters Hedley (Cyrus) and Danielle (Allen); and four grandchildren, Sacha, Josephine, Constantin, and Juliette. She was proceeded in death by her daughter Steffanie. Memorial services were private.

Debra's energy will continue to be connected to the earth and with us always. Aloha.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Herman Meyer & Son Inc.
1338 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
(502) 458-9569
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

