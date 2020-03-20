Services
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
View Map
Resources
Debra Harlow Hudson

Debra Harlow Hudson Obituary
Debra Harlow Hudson

Shepherdsville - Debra Harlow Hudson, 58, of Shepherdsville, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at her home. She was an employee of Bryant Heating and Air and a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her father, Walden Glenn Harlow. Among the survivors include, her mother, Janet Harlow; two sons, Jeff and Scott Hudson; one brother, Ronald Lee Harlow (Stephanie) and her granddaughter, Alyssa Rachelle Hayes. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020 at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Mt. Washington Cemetery. Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and after 1 p.m. Sunday. Memorial gifts are suggested to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church or the Mt. Washington Cemetery Fund.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020
