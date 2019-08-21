Services
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
Debra Horn Brading

Debra Horn Brading Obituary
Debra Horn Brading

Jeffersonville - Debra Horn Brading, 64, Jeffersonville, IN, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 surrounded by friends and family after her battle with cancer. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and friend with a kind and generous heart. She loved animals, thrift stores, and being on the back of a Harley. She was funny, warm, and always took care of others needs before her own.

She is preceded in death by her father, Cleo Benton Horn, her mother, Emma Horn, and her niece, Whitney Horn-Glover. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Brading; her sons, Brandon Reisinger, Dallas Brading, and Cotey Brading; her grandchildren; Kameron Reisinger, Kaitlyn Reisinger, Karson Reisinger, and Spencer Brading; her sister, Jacqueline Horn; and countless others who will miss her dearly.

Her memorial service will be held at Lakeside Reflections, 617 Brown Forman Road Jeffersonville, IN 47130 on Saturday August 24th from 6pm-8pm. Flowers, etc can be sent to 4039 Viewcrest Loop Floyd Knobs Indiana, 47119.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 21, 2019
Debra's passing.
