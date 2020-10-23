Debra Jean Smith



Brooks - Debra Jean Smith, of Brooks, KY, passed away on October 14th, 2020 at the age of 57.



Debra enjoyed spending her time crafting, the outdoors, and always being surrounded by the ones she loved.



Debra will be loved and missed by her surviving husband, Michael; daughter, Jessica; son, Joshua; sisters, Diane and Cheri; brothers, David & Bobby; and her nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her father Lloyd Weber, and mother Janice Brewer Luckett.



Memorial services to be held privately.









