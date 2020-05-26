Debra Lynn Fischer
Louisville - Debra Lynn Fischer, age 64, died peacefully at her lake house on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 28 at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, located on Poplar Level Road. The visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, May 27 from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Owen Funeral Home in Jeffersontown located at 9318 Taylorsville Road.
Debbie was a native of Louisville and a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, Martha and James Berryman.
Survivors include her husband, Paul; two children, Paul (Amber) and Kyle (Lauren); four grandchildren, Calleigh (9), Elena (4), Tristen (2) and Remi (1); and three siblings, Mike Berryman (Joanne), Phyliss Riggs (Stanley) and Mary Faust (Gary). Plus many loving nieces, nephews, friends and family members.
Memorial gifts to American Heart Association.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2020.