Debra Lynn Fischer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debra Lynn Fischer

Louisville - Debra Lynn Fischer, age 64, died peacefully at her lake house on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 28 at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, located on Poplar Level Road. The visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, May 27 from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Owen Funeral Home in Jeffersontown located at 9318 Taylorsville Road.

Debbie was a native of Louisville and a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, Martha and James Berryman.

Survivors include her husband, Paul; two children, Paul (Amber) and Kyle (Lauren); four grandchildren, Calleigh (9), Elena (4), Tristen (2) and Remi (1); and three siblings, Mike Berryman (Joanne), Phyliss Riggs (Stanley) and Mary Faust (Gary). Plus many loving nieces, nephews, friends and family members.

Memorial gifts to American Heart Association.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
(502) 266-9655
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved