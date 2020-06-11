Debra Mays

Debra MaysLouisville - born January 4, 1953 in Somerville, TN to the late Chester W. Mays and Nellie J. Mays. Preceded in death by her sister Sheila Mays. Debra passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Baptist East Hospital. She is survived by her niece, Selena Gardner; great nephews, Gabriel Macasque, Charles Gardner Jr., Labon Gardner, Solomon Gardner and Ryder Gardner. She graduate from University of Louisville and worked for many years at Southern Gravure but she retired from Reynolds Aluminum in 2015.