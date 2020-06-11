Debra Mays
Debra Mays

Louisville - born January 4, 1953 in Somerville, TN to the late Chester W. Mays and Nellie J. Mays. Preceded in death by her sister Sheila Mays. Debra passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Baptist East Hospital. She is survived by her niece, Selena Gardner; great nephews, Gabriel Macasque, Charles Gardner Jr., Labon Gardner, Solomon Gardner and Ryder Gardner. She graduate from University of Louisville and worked for many years at Southern Gravure but she retired from Reynolds Aluminum in 2015.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 12, 2020
Was the sweetest woman and fun to be around. I can hear her laugh as I write this. RIP Debra.
Beverly Parkerson
Friend
