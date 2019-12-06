Services
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
(502) 635-6371
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
Debra Rae Davis Obituary
Debra Rae Davis

Louisville - 64, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 with her family by her side.

Debbie was a kind soul who enjoyed singing, nature, and spending time with her beloved family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Delphine Grimes; her brothers, Jon and Jerry Grimes; and her great niece and nephew, McKenna and Patrick Grimes.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jay Davis; brother, Joe Grimes (Joyce), sisters, Dana Herrema (Jeff) and Diana Ferrill (Gerard); sister-in-law, Yvonne Grimes; nieces, Katie Ferrill and Michelle Smith; nephews, Jackson, Evan and Christian Herrema, Eric Grimes (Amy), Scott Grimes, Michael Grimes and Brian Grimes.

The family would like to thank everyone who touched Debbie's life. She will truly be missed by all.

Her funeral service will be held at 1 p. m. Monday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home, 2723 Preston Highway with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a. m. Monday.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
