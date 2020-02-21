|
Debra "Debbie" Schmetzer
Mt. Washington - Mrs. Debra "Debbie" Jane Schmetzer, age 64, of Mt. Washington, returned to her Heavenly Father on February 20, 2020. She was born on November 27, 1955 in Louisville, KY. She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 45 years, Gary Schmetzer; sons, Ryan and Scotty Schmetzer; daughter, Amber Mullins (Marc); mother, Juanita Rowe; step father, Danny Rowe (Mary Ellen); grandchildren, Nick Johnson, Adrian Wethington (Meghan), Tristian Wethington, Caleb, Aiden and Ava Schmetzer, Ashton and Lacey Mullins; brother, Dan Rowe; 3 nieces and a nephew. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home-Mt. Washington (Hwy. 44 East at 123 Winning Colors Dr.) with burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Friends may pay their respects on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020