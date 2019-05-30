Services
King Solomon Baptist Church
1620 Anderson St
Louisville, KY 40210
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
King Solomon Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
King Solomon Baptist Church
- - Decorian Curry, age 17, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019. He is survived by his parents Laurice (Antwan) Henry and Decorick Curry. Maternal Grandparents Carmilla Truitt, and Felix Buckman. Paternal Grandparents Bertha Spaulding, Steven Curry and Paul Burr and other family and friends. Visitation will be Friday 4Pm to 8Pm at King Solomon Baptist Church and Funeral services Saturday at 11:00 AM at the Church Burial will follow in the Green Meadows Cemetery. Spring Valley Funeral Home of Louisville, is Honored to be of service to the Curry family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 30, 2019
