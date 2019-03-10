|
|
Dee Bullock
Prospect - Dee Bullock, 86, of Prospect, Ky, passed away peacefully on March 7, surrounded by family and friends.
Dee was a native of Wynantskill, NY and a graduate of Albany Business College. She was married for 65 years to the love of her life, Denis "Pete" Bullock.
She is survived by her children Peter, Leigh and Sue Bullock, grandchildren Sarah, Aaron, and Adam Konrad, Logan and Jordan Pintka, and adorable great grandson Aiden Hemphill, sister Beverly Tessier, brothers Sidney and Thomas Sharpe, their families, and many friends.
Dee touched the lives of everyone she met and will best be remembered for her kind heart, generous spirit, her strength and endurance, her savvy card playing skills, and her love of family and friends, especially the Friday Night Dinner Group.
Her family would like to thank her friends for their generosity and unending love and support. A celebration of life has been planned for a later date
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019