Louisville - Dee Chandler, 54, entered Eternal Life Tuesday, June 18, 2019.



Dee was born in Louisville to John and Mildred Williams. She was an avid sports enthusiast, softball player, and cornhole participant. She loved her Kentucky Wildcats and Green Bay Packers. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, daughter, sister, and aunt. She was Catholic by faith and a parishioner of St. Martha Catholic Church.



She was preceded in death by her father, John.



Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 30 years, Billy Chandler; mother, Millie Williams; siblings, Scott (Sharon), Tracy (Chuck), Lou (Miles); and several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends. She will be dearly missed by her canine companions, Buster and Shooky.



A memorial mass will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at St. Martha Catholic Church. For visitation with the family, a celebration of life, and sharing of memories, please join us immediately following the Mass at Elks Lodge #8.



Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road, has been entrusted with arrangements.



