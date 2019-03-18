|
Delano "Dale" Barnett
Taylorsville - Delano "Dale" Barnett, 86, of Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Dale was a retired employee of International Harvester and an Army veteran.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Velma Mahoney Barnett; two sons, Byron Keith (Becky) and Kenneth Allen (Laurie) Barnett; two daughters, Rhonda Louise Maddix (Danny) and Tonya Dale Lanning (Mark); brothers, J.C. and Teddy Barnett; sisters, Dola Hoskins and Lunette Smith; along with 11 Grandchildren & one Great Granddaughter.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home. Friends may visit from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and after 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Memorial gifts are suggested to First Christian Church of Mt. Washington.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 18, 2019