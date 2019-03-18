Services
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
View Map
Delano "Dale" Barnett

Delano "Dale" Barnett Obituary
Delano "Dale" Barnett

Taylorsville - Delano "Dale" Barnett, 86, of Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019.

Dale was a retired employee of International Harvester and an Army veteran.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Velma Mahoney Barnett; two sons, Byron Keith (Becky) and Kenneth Allen (Laurie) Barnett; two daughters, Rhonda Louise Maddix (Danny) and Tonya Dale Lanning (Mark); brothers, J.C. and Teddy Barnett; sisters, Dola Hoskins and Lunette Smith; along with 11 Grandchildren & one Great Granddaughter.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home. Friends may visit from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Memorial gifts are suggested to First Christian Church of Mt. Washington.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 18, 2019
