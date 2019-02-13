Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
1934 - 2019
Delano Childress Obituary
Delano Childress

Louisville - Delano Childress, 84, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. He was born in 1934 to Owen and Ola Childress in Mammoth Cave, Ky. He retired from LG&E after 27 years. He served as a faithful deacon of Faith Chapel General Baptist Church since 1974. He is preceded in death by his father, mother, and grandson Matthew Elmore.

He is survived by his loving wife of fifty-nine years Della (Lois) Oller Childress, daughter Sheila Saylors (Jerry) and son Michael Childress (Rhonda); three grandchildren, Jonathan Childress, Fairan Saylors, and Rebekah Childress; two great grandchildren Ashlynn Elmore and Caylynn Elmore; brothers Tony Childress, Joby Childress, and Merrill Childress (Helen); sisters Pearl Haynes, Magaline Meredith (Owen) and Gertrude Avery.

Visitation will be 1PM to 8PM on Thursday. His funeral will be 12PM Friday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy with burial at Bethany Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 13, 2019
