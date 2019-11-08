|
|
Delbert F. Nelson
New Albany - Delbert Frank Nelson, 81, of New Albany, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Delbert was a member of the Bonnie Sloan American Legion in New Albany and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was an avid golfer, fisherman, and outdoorsman. He enjoyed thoroughbred and harness racing, and watching college sports.
He was born on October 5, 1938 in Vinton, Iowa to the late Eldon and Betty (Boisen) Nelson. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved and dearly missed wife, Betty Nelson; and brother, Gus (Joann) Nelson.
Delbert is survived by his daughters, Wendy Pifer and Laurie (Tony Gerstner) Clifton; grandchildren, Devon Clifton, Trevor Clifton, and Marjorie Pifer; sister, Jan (Don) Payne; and special friend, Darleen Strange.
No services have been scheduled at this time.
The family requests that contributions in Delbert 's memory be made to the Permanently Disabled Jockey's Fund (pdjf.org).
To leave a special message for the family, please visit
www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019