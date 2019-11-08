Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 949-9900
Resources
More Obituaries for Delbert Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delbert F. Nelson

Add a Memory
Delbert F. Nelson Obituary
Delbert F. Nelson

New Albany - Delbert Frank Nelson, 81, of New Albany, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Delbert was a member of the Bonnie Sloan American Legion in New Albany and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was an avid golfer, fisherman, and outdoorsman. He enjoyed thoroughbred and harness racing, and watching college sports.

He was born on October 5, 1938 in Vinton, Iowa to the late Eldon and Betty (Boisen) Nelson. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved and dearly missed wife, Betty Nelson; and brother, Gus (Joann) Nelson.

Delbert is survived by his daughters, Wendy Pifer and Laurie (Tony Gerstner) Clifton; grandchildren, Devon Clifton, Trevor Clifton, and Marjorie Pifer; sister, Jan (Don) Payne; and special friend, Darleen Strange.

No services have been scheduled at this time.

The family requests that contributions in Delbert 's memory be made to the Permanently Disabled Jockey's Fund (pdjf.org).

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now