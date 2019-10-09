Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Paul II
3521 Goldsmith Lane
View Map
Delbert Ray Deatrick

Delbert Ray Deatrick Obituary
Delbert Ray Deatrick

Louisville - Delbert Ray Deatrick, 88, of Louisville, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

Delbert was born in Evansville, Indiana to the late Benjamin and Lela Deatrick. He was a veteran of the Navy and worked at DuPont and retired as Vice President at Badget Construction. Delbert was always quick to tell a story and bring a smile to all.

He is preceded in death by his first wife of 53 years, Shirley Deatrick; parents; brother, Robert Deatrick; and sister, Marlene Ash.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Anna Barr; children, Kirby Deatrick (Sherry) and Susie DeZarn (Joe); grandchildren, Chris Deatrick (Ariel Weaver), Emily Bolton (Jeremy), Dawn Ousley (Derrick), Joey DeZarn (Lindsey); 9 great-grandchildren; numerous stepchildren and step-grandchildren; and brothers, David and James Deatrick.

Funeral Mass for Delbert will be at 10 AM on Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. John Paul II, 3521 Goldsmith Lane. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3-8 PM on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road.

Memorial donations may be given in Delbert's memory to . Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
