Delbert Ray Vance
Louisville - Delbert Ray Vance, 78 of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Saturday September 14, 2019 surrounded in a room full of family and love.
Delbert grew up in Linwood, Ky (Hart County) and graduated from Hart Memorial High School. He had a passion for serving his community. Delbert served as the Police Chief in Hodgenville, KY. He retired from the Shively Police Department as a lieutenant after 23 years of service. He was an active Councilman for the City of Shively serving for eight terms. After retirement, Delbert worked for 15 years as a security officer at the Jewish Community Center. He had a lifelong hobby of repairing cars and was the owner of Vance Auto Sales. He was a member of the Shively Heights Baptist Church and the FOP. Delbert will be remembered by family and friends as having a strong, easy going personality, and a great sense of humor even until his final moments.
Delbert was preceded in death by his father, Willard Vance; mother Maeola Vance-Tandy and son Douglas Vance. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Patricia Vance; brother Alton Vance; daughter Cheryl Wonder (Joey); Step son Michael Hill (Diana); Grandchildren Amy Ochs (Brian), Travis Wonder, Roy Francis, Jessica Francis along with nieces and nephews
Visitation is 3 pm to 8 pm Tuesday, September 17th, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions Southwest Chapel, 10304 Dixie Highway. His funeral is Wednesday at 10 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Knoxes Creek Cemetery, Linwood, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019