Delilah Tranum Allen
Nashville - Delilah Tranum Allen, 96, of Nashville, TN, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020 at McKendree Manor. She loved and was beloved by many friends and family.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville, with burial to follow at Walnut Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 to 1 PM on Monday at the funeral home.
Delilah was born January 3, 1924 and grew up in Talahatchie County Mississippi. Her parents were Roy & Georgia Tranum, where Delilah was the eldest of 8 children.
She graduated from Webb High School in 1941. She also graduated from Harding University and Lipscomb University with a degree in education. Delilah's love of books and reading resulted in her obtaining a Masters in Library Science from Peabody College, Vanderbilt University.
Delilah met her husband Earl Austin Allen, DC through her sister Julia Hawley at church in Iowa where Austin was attending chiropractic school. They were married in Florence, AL, where Delilah taught school at Mars Hill Bible School. They moved to Jeffersonville, Indiana, to join his father's chiropractic practice and start a family. They were married for over 60 years and together participated in numerous, community, school, & faith based events and programs. She was active in starting libraries from pre-school through college. Other interests included the American Field Service, an international student exchange program, working the voting polls, & working with the Brown's Lane Christian School. Delilah was a founder of Spring Mill Bible Camp & was on the board of directors that started the Clark County YMCA.
Delilah was very active in her church, Westport Road Church of Christ, teaching and serving. As a Christian, she enjoyed living her faith by helping others. Delilah loved her family and her many friends. She enjoyed entertaining and never met a stranger.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Austin Allen. She is survived her children, a daughter, Christine Tomlin, her husband David, and her son, Phillip Allen, all of Nashville, TN. Other surviving family includes a sister, Julia Hawley, a brother Richard Tranum, his wife Helen, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She will be greatly missed but is now in a better place.
Please visit www.scottfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Nashville - Delilah Tranum Allen, 96, of Nashville, TN, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020 at McKendree Manor. She loved and was beloved by many friends and family.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville, with burial to follow at Walnut Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 to 1 PM on Monday at the funeral home.
Delilah was born January 3, 1924 and grew up in Talahatchie County Mississippi. Her parents were Roy & Georgia Tranum, where Delilah was the eldest of 8 children.
She graduated from Webb High School in 1941. She also graduated from Harding University and Lipscomb University with a degree in education. Delilah's love of books and reading resulted in her obtaining a Masters in Library Science from Peabody College, Vanderbilt University.
Delilah met her husband Earl Austin Allen, DC through her sister Julia Hawley at church in Iowa where Austin was attending chiropractic school. They were married in Florence, AL, where Delilah taught school at Mars Hill Bible School. They moved to Jeffersonville, Indiana, to join his father's chiropractic practice and start a family. They were married for over 60 years and together participated in numerous, community, school, & faith based events and programs. She was active in starting libraries from pre-school through college. Other interests included the American Field Service, an international student exchange program, working the voting polls, & working with the Brown's Lane Christian School. Delilah was a founder of Spring Mill Bible Camp & was on the board of directors that started the Clark County YMCA.
Delilah was very active in her church, Westport Road Church of Christ, teaching and serving. As a Christian, she enjoyed living her faith by helping others. Delilah loved her family and her many friends. She enjoyed entertaining and never met a stranger.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Austin Allen. She is survived her children, a daughter, Christine Tomlin, her husband David, and her son, Phillip Allen, all of Nashville, TN. Other surviving family includes a sister, Julia Hawley, a brother Richard Tranum, his wife Helen, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She will be greatly missed but is now in a better place.
Please visit www.scottfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.