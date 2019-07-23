|
Della Mae Damron
Louisville - 70, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at her home with her family by her side.
She was a member of Grace Church.
Della was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Anna Nolan, her husband, Roger Damron and two sisters.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Tara Kappel (Mark), Daya Walker and Carrie Skaggs (Mark); grandchildren, Roger Damron, Zachary Runyon, Courtney Damron, Cameron Skaggs, Kaylee and Kinzee Kappel; great-grandson, Benjamin Baxter; sisters, Kathy Smith and Judy Poloskey; brother, AV Nolan and many nieces and nephews.
Her celebration of life service will be held Thursday 7 p.m. at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr. Visitation from 2-7 p.m.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 23, 2019