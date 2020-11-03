Delmer Eugene Sheffield (Gene)Okolona - 91, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020.He was born in Benham, KY to the late Thomas Jefferson Sheffield & Mabel Wilson Sheffield. He was a longtime resident of Okolona and previously lived in Fort Wayne, Indiana.He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers; Glenn Thomas Sheffield & James Ray Sheffield.He is survived by niece, Regina Clark (Dennis) of Duluth MN; nephews, John Ray Sheffield (Sharon) of St. Charles, IL, and Glenn Kevin Sheffield (Joanne) of Louisville, KY; and sister-in-law, Frances Sheffield of Louisville.Gene was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from General Electric.Visitation Monday, November 9, 2020, 10am-12pm with a Celebration of Gene's life at 12pm Noon, in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.