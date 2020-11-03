1/
Delmer Eugene (Gene) Sheffield
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delmer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delmer Eugene Sheffield (Gene)

Okolona - 91, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020.

He was born in Benham, KY to the late Thomas Jefferson Sheffield & Mabel Wilson Sheffield. He was a longtime resident of Okolona and previously lived in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers; Glenn Thomas Sheffield & James Ray Sheffield.

He is survived by niece, Regina Clark (Dennis) of Duluth MN; nephews, John Ray Sheffield (Sharon) of St. Charles, IL, and Glenn Kevin Sheffield (Joanne) of Louisville, KY; and sister-in-law, Frances Sheffield of Louisville.

Gene was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from General Electric.

Visitation Monday, November 9, 2020, 10am-12pm with a Celebration of Gene's life at 12pm Noon, in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
5029691367
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved