Delmer Lindsey
1953 - 2020
Delmer Lindsey, Jr.

Lebanon Junction - Delmar Lee Lindsey Jr., age 66, of Lebanon Junction, KY, passed away Wednesday, (April 29, 2020) at the Louisville VA Medical Center.

He was born on June 15, 1953 in Louisville, KY, the son of Louise Weedman Lindsey and the late Delmar Lee Lindsey Sr.

He was a retired concrete worker from Broughton Construction, who enjoyed hunting, fishing, visiting his cabin, and was a member of the Claggett United Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Janet "Jan" Kaye Lindsey; one daughter, Sherry Lynn Lindsey of Louisville; one son, Patrick Dwain Lindsey (Isabel) of Texas; four grandchildren, Elissia, Ciara, Serenity, and Arayah; two step-grandchildren, David and Thalia; two great-grandchildren, Alex and Samara; two sisters, Alice Smith of Clarkson and Linday Wilkins of Caneyville; and one brother, Mark Lindsey of Louisville.

Other than his father, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Gary Lindsey and Paul Lindsey.

Private services will be held.

Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.




Published in Courier-Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
