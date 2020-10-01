Delores Ann Brandon
Louisville - 87, passed away on September 30, 2020.
She was born on July 8, 1933 in Louisville, KY to the late Paul Edward Conto and Mary Catherine Van De Venter. She is also preceded in death by her son, Lewis Edward Brandon; siblings, Carolyn Sample and Judy Mion.
Delores is survived by her children, Kenneth Brandon (Janet), Theresa White (Michael) and Cheri Marillia (Rodney); four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Betty Cissell and Paulette Fouse (Larry); and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 4 p.m. - 7p.m. at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven (4400 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40218). A graveside service to honor the life of Delores will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at The Heritage Pavilion in Resthaven Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The American Cancer Society
or The Alzheimer's Association
.