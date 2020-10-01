1/1
Delores Ann Brandon
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delores Ann Brandon

Louisville - 87, passed away on September 30, 2020.

She was born on July 8, 1933 in Louisville, KY to the late Paul Edward Conto and Mary Catherine Van De Venter. She is also preceded in death by her son, Lewis Edward Brandon; siblings, Carolyn Sample and Judy Mion.

Delores is survived by her children, Kenneth Brandon (Janet), Theresa White (Michael) and Cheri Marillia (Rodney); four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Betty Cissell and Paulette Fouse (Larry); and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 4 p.m. - 7p.m. at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven (4400 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40218). A graveside service to honor the life of Delores will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at The Heritage Pavilion in Resthaven Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The American Cancer Society or The Alzheimer's Association.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
Send Flowers
OCT
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
The Heritage Pavilion in Resthaven Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved