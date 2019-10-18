Services
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
Resources
More Obituaries for Delores Wolfe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores Ann Wolfe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delores Ann Wolfe Obituary
Delores Ann Wolfe

Louisville - Delores Ann Willett Wolfe passed away on Thursday October 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Milford S Wolfe; her parents Miles Henry and Nora Emma Willett (Elzy); and children Billie Richard Wolfe and Suzann Wolfe Roller. She is survived by children Milford E "Gene" Wolfe (Sylvia "Sam"); Sherryl A Corley; Sandra L Farmer (Glenn); Michael H Wolfe (Mary Ann); and Donald H Wolfe (Patty). She also is survived by six grand children and four great grand children.

Delores dedicated her life to her family and the care of others through Nursing. At her request, her remains will be cremated and there will be no formal services. Any memorial gifts should be made to Hosparus Health of Kentucky www.hosparushealth.org.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now