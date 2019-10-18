|
|
Delores Ann Wolfe
Louisville - Delores Ann Willett Wolfe passed away on Thursday October 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Milford S Wolfe; her parents Miles Henry and Nora Emma Willett (Elzy); and children Billie Richard Wolfe and Suzann Wolfe Roller. She is survived by children Milford E "Gene" Wolfe (Sylvia "Sam"); Sherryl A Corley; Sandra L Farmer (Glenn); Michael H Wolfe (Mary Ann); and Donald H Wolfe (Patty). She also is survived by six grand children and four great grand children.
Delores dedicated her life to her family and the care of others through Nursing. At her request, her remains will be cremated and there will be no formal services. Any memorial gifts should be made to Hosparus Health of Kentucky www.hosparushealth.org.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019