Delores Elaine (McNutt) Leffler



Lanesville - Delores Elaine (McNutt) Leffler, 82, died peacefully on June 30, 2020, due to health complications and is now awaiting the return of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



She is survived by her brother, Robert McNutt and her five children and their families, David (Sherri), Charles (Karen), Kelly (Elizabeth), Melody (Jean-Phillippe) Beauchamp, and Timothy (Shelley); 20 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.



She was a faithful follower of The Way International for almost 40 years where she served as a leader and outreach ambassador. She spent most of her working career as a health office administrator. After retirement, she enjoyed volunteering for Lanesville Community Schools' Library. Cremation was chosen and Gehlbach & Royse entrusted with her care. A recognition service of Delores's life will be held at the Lanesville Heritage Community Center on Sat, July 11th at 11 am. Facebook recognition will be posted at a later date.



The family asks that any memorial gifts be made to the Harrison County Community Foundation for support of Lanesville Elementary Library.









